Catherine Geraldine "Geri" Arensman
Evans, GA—
Mrs. Catherine Geraldine "Geri" Arensman, 76, beloved wife of the late John Bruce Arensman, entered into rest on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Platt's Funeral Home, Belair Road Chapel with the Rev Theodore Terdue Agba officiating.
A registered nurse, Geri provided skilled and compassionate care to patients at numerous locations including Mt. Sinai (NYC) where her nursing career began, US Army Hospital in Germany where she met her husband Bruce and finally Doctors Hospital here in Augusta.
It was during her service in the United States Army that she met Bruce Arensman and they soon married. Through hard work and dedication she rose to the rank of Captain when she retired. Even after retiring, the Army was a major part of her life as Bruce continued on with his military career. Through the years the family moved to Illinois, Colorado, Maryland, Okinawa, and ultimately Augusta, GA where they remained ever since.
It was her time at Doctors Hospital where she began to thrive in nursing in general and burn care in particular. Starting at Doctors Hospital in 1979 at the fledgling Burn Unit (now knows as JMS Burn Unit) she built a career to be proud of. She nurtured countless patients back to health and helped the families of those when they lost the fight.
She was as caring to her colleagues as her patients in always willing to assist with patient care, mentor her new colleagues and providing reliable advice to her peers. She quickly became a trusted and valued member of the Burn Unit, taking on many different roles within the department. Geri earned CSRA Nurse of the Year in 2004 before finally retiring in 2006 after a twenty-seven year career at Doctors.
In her retirement she traveled extensively with Bruce and friends, including trips to Rome, multiple cruises in the Caribbean as well as Alaska and the Hawaiian Islands.
Geri is survived by her children, Perry Arensman (Melissa), Doug Arensman and Catherine Arensman, a brother, Douglas Bauer (Esther), three grandchildren, Analora, Christopher and Sarah, as well as a niece and nephews.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Augusta Warrior Project and/or Burn Foundation of America.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 on Friday, October 23, 2020.
