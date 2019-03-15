|
|
Mrs. Catherine Irene Robinson, 75, wife of Jackie Robinson, entered into rest on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her residence.
Her funeral service will be held on at 1:15 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Christmas officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Robinson was a loving wife and mother. She was full of life, loved to laugh and brought a smile to the face of anyone she came in contact with. When she wasn't faithfully serving her church, she enjoyed spending time at the beach and fishing.
Additional survivors include a son, Jimmy Johnson; two daughters, Laura Moser and Lisa Marsh; stepson, Jackie Ray Robinson; step daughters, Cindy Shealy and Becky Simons; sister-in-law, Elaine Johnson; six grandchildren, seven step grandchildren; 10 step great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Barbara White.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. It was Mrs. Robinson's request to have a 15 minute break between visitation and the funeral service. Friends are requested to gather in the funeral home chapel during this time to view the memorial slideshow.
Memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502 or The Lydia Project, 1369 Interstate Pkwy. Augusta, GA 30909.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019