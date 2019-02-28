|
|
Catherine Joy Cooney was born April 29, 1928 in Augusta Georgia, daughter of John F. Cooney & Ellen Joy Cooney.
Ms. Joy passed peacefully at Sibley Hospital on February 16, 2019.
She is survived by Ellen Mulherin Cooney, numerous nieces & nephews, grand nieces and nephews and is preceded in death by her siblings: William J. Cooney, Mary Cooney Rotchford, John F. Cooney and Jeanne T. Cooney.
Ms. Joy attended Mount St. Joseph High school in Augusta, GA, Immaculata Jr. College in DC, graduating Trinity College in Washington, DC in 1950.
She further enjoyed a 32 year career at the CIA, making Washington, DC her second home.
There will be a Funeral Mass at noon at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019