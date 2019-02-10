Home

Catherine Louise Johnson

Catherine Louise Johnson Obituary
Catherine Louise Johnson, 80, formerly of Augusta GA., passed away in her home, shared with her son in Fleming Island, Florida January 26, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Seaborn Wesley Johnson. She is survived by her four children, Greg Johnson, Mike Jonson, Celeste Johnson Schultz, her nephew, David Sack (Suzie), several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3PM at Westview Memorial Park.

The family requests only family and close friends of the family attend.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019
