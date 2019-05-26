|
Catherine Moore, 85, wife of the late David D. Moore, entered into rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held from the Bible Deliverance Temple on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 12:00 P.M., with Sr. Pastor James C. Murray, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service.
Mrs. Moore was a native of Aiken, SC and had lived in the Augusta area most of her adult life. She was a wonderful cook who loved to travel and listen to Southern Gospel Music. She loved all animals and raised English Bulldogs and Dauschaunds. She was a member of the Bible Deliverance Temple.
In addition to her husband Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her son John Michael "Mike" Beck.
Survivors include her children, Donnie Beck, Jr. (Debbie), Wayne "Danny" Beck, Sr. (Rita), Linda Scott (Larry), Brenda Adcox (Jim); sister, Debbie E. Morris (Carl); eight grandchildren; as well as fourteen great grandchildren.
If desired the family suggests memorials to the Bible Deliverance Temple, 1857 Fenwick Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019