Catherine "MooMoo" Page
Evans, GA—Catherine "MooMoo" Page, age 88 entered into rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020- one year and one week following the death of her husband with whom she was married to for more than 70 years.
She was born in Ocala, Florida to the late Fred T. Brown and Julia Harrell Brown. She was a talented seamstress and gardener- her family insists she could make rocks grow into something beautiful. MooMoo, as she was affectionately known to her family and close friends, was a kind and gentle spirit who devoted her life to caring for her husband and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jacob Page, Jr.
She is survived by her two daughters, Catherine Patricia Bledsoe (Jim) and Renee' Page McDowell (Sonny); nephew Mike Page (Melody); three granddaughters, Angela Bowles (John), Yvonne Nabors (Dan), and Krysti Baumgarner (Glen); and nine great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Nancy Johnson officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/20/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 20, 2020