Catherine Williams
1948 - 2020
Catherine Williams
Augusta, GA—Catherine (Kate) Barre Chinnis Williams, 72, of Augusta, gained her wings on August 17, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Kate grew up in Jacksonville, FL. After serving in the Navy for several years, she then went on to work for over three decades at the VA Medical Center helping disabled veterans find placing and care. She was active in the Augusta Genealogical Society and was passionate about the League of Women's Voters.
She is survived by her brother, Jim Chinnis, her children, Anne Henderson and David Williams, and her granddaughter, Inara Williams. She leaves behind many family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
