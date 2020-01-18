|
Ms. Cathryn Wilson Hamrick
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Ms. Cathryn Wilson Hamrick, 94, who entered into rest January 17, 2020, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 1 o'clock in the Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery, Blacksburg, SC.
Ms. Hamrick was a native of Blacksburg, SC having made North Augusta her home for the past 69 years. She graduated for Winthrop College in 1944, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in home economics. Ms. Hamrick retired as a Dietician from the V. A. Hospital with over 30 years of service and later volunteered with the Aiken County Health Department. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts with her grandchildren and spending time at the beach. She was a member of Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Richard C. Hamrick, Norcross, GA; her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Ron Johnson, North Augusta, SC; three grandchildren, Sara (Brian) Grooms, Stewart Capers and Mary Carolyn Capers; two great-grandchildren, Molly Grooms and Macy Grooms.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020