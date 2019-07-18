Home

Cathy Marcano Mims

Cathy Marcano Mims Obituary
Cathy Marcano Mims Thomson, GA-Cathy Marcano Mims, 65 years old, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, July 14,2019. She was born January 2, 1954 in France, daughter of the late Ismael Marcano de hoyo and the late Elaine Bernard Marcano. She was a resident of Augusta since 1969 and a graduate of George P. Butler High School class of 1972. She was previously employed by Gracewood State School and Hospital, and was currently a housekeeper at Doctor's Hospital of Augusta. She enjoyed reading, watching television, spending time with family and friends, and traveling. Her excursions took her as far away as France and the Bahamas. She was a very kind and caring person who constantly put others before herself. She is survived by her son, Robert Lee Mims Jr (Jenni), three grandchildren; Morgan, Robin, and Caleb. Her siblings: Mike Marcano, Richard Marcano (Sheline), Teresa James (Roger), Helene Marcano, Ralph Marcano, and Yvonne Erb (Roger), and a host of nieces and nephews. Family, friends, and others whose lives Cathy touched are invited to Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, on July 21, 2019 from 3 to 5 pm for visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - July 19, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 18, 2019
