Ceabron Yearwood
1979 - 2020
Lithonia, Georgia—Lithonia, GA – With heavy hearts, the family of Ceabron "Ceabo" Yearwood, 40, announce his passing on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born in Augusta, GA where he spent his childhood and early adult life. After that, he spent many years living in the North Georgia mountains.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Yearwood. He is survived by his father William Bryan Yearwood; siblings, Stephanie Yearwood, Alex Yearwood, and Tyler Yearwood; his nieces and nephew, Ellen "Beanie" Harms, Olivia Yearwood, and Aiden Yearwood; his cousins, Ceabrina Williams, Patrick Barnette, Andrew Barnette, and Sara Barnette. He is also survived by many other family members and friends.
Ceabo had a true passion for basketball and helping others. Because of this, in lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
A memorial will be held in Augusta, Ga on Saturday, July 11, 2020 and in Hiawassee, GA on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial and Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Drive, Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909 762-994-0311
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
