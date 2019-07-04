Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Ceasar Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Beulah Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ceasar Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ceasar Smith Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ceasar Smith Jr. Obituary
Mr. Ceasar "Bo Pete" Smith Jr. entered into rest on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Beulah Grove Baptist Church. Survivors are his wife, Latasha Lewis Smith; children, DeVontay Smith, Kemieko Alexander; four grandchildren; sisters, Marie (Michael) Wright, Jacqueline (Joseph) Foote, Wanda Thompkins, Sharon Barnes; special niece, Shaneshia Smith; godsister, Regina Griffin; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now