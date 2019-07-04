|
|
Mr. Ceasar "Bo Pete" Smith Jr. entered into rest on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Beulah Grove Baptist Church. Survivors are his wife, Latasha Lewis Smith; children, DeVontay Smith, Kemieko Alexander; four grandchildren; sisters, Marie (Michael) Wright, Jacqueline (Joseph) Foote, Wanda Thompkins, Sharon Barnes; special niece, Shaneshia Smith; godsister, Regina Griffin; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019