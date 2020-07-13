1/1
Cecelia K. Urch
Hephzibah, GA—Cecelia K. Urch, 70, entered into rest on Friday, July 10, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her late husband of 45 years, Raymond Leland Urch; and her parents, Kim Heng Bong and Joo Yong Kum. Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Chestnut and her husband Ben Chestnut; grandsons, Lee and Sam Chestnut; and four sisters and two brothers in Korea.
She was a longtime member of the Korean Catholic Church at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Augusta. CeCe owned and operated CeCe's Beauty Salon for 40 years, and was a beloved hairdresser for many people.
Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta GA 30906. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2607 Lumpkin Road, Augusta GA 30906. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta GA 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/14/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
7067930123
July 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
