|
|
|
Cecil D. Ridley
Augusta, GA—Investigator Cecil Ridley, 51, the loving husband of Sharon entered into rest on November 19, 2019 during the line of duty. His parents Richard and Agnes Ridley and a sister, Cynthia Ridley, preceded him in death. Cecil was born in Augusta Georgia and was a dedicated member of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a total of 17 years of service to the Augusta community where he served as a Patrol Deputy, Special Operations Deputy, and most recently as a Narcotics Investigator. Cecil was a proud veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia.
Cecil is survived by his wife Sharon Belton Ridley and a brother, William Ridley. Cecil has two sons, Domonique Ridley, and Christian Ridley. He has four daughters, Jessica Ridley, Daphne Ragsdale, Alexis Ridley, and Cierra Ridley. He was the proud grandfather of Daphne's son, Jordan Benton.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25th at the Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Ga. 30815
Home going services for Investigator Cecil D. Ridley will be held on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta, Ga. 30907. The services will begin at 11:00 a.m. and Deputies are asked to arrive promptly at 9:45 a.m. Services will be conducted by Reverend Bobby Hankerson and Reverend Melvin Lowry.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard will be pallbearers and the members of the Narcotics Division and the Richmond County Marshal's office will be honorary pallbearers.
Investigator Ridley will be escorted with full law enforcement honors to Bellevue Memorial Gardens & Chapel, 4501 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, Ga.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Police Benevolent Foundation of Georgia at 2155 Hwy 42 South, McDonough, Georgia 30252 or to www.pbfi.org.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 23, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019