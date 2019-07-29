|
Cecil L. Asbell
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Cecil L. Asbell, 76, who entered into rest July 28, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Victory Baptist Church. Dr. R. Larry Brown and Rev. Timmy Newton officiating. Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Mr. Asbell was a native of Aiken County, having made the North Augusta-Clearwater area is home. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church for 43 years, having served as an Usher, a member of the Connect Group and was known as the "Candy Man". Mr. Asbell was a retired Shift Supervisor with Kimberly Clark with 31 years of service and a member of the Horn Creek Bow Hunters Club. He was predeceased by his parents, Julius Arthur and Odie Griswald Asbell, a brother, Arthur E. Asbell, a sister, Jimmie Shaw and a niece, whom he and his wife lovingly cared for, Vicki Shaw.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Shirley Miller Asbell; a son, Tray Asbell, Augusta; five daughters, Sherry Cosnahan, Langley, Kim (Shayne) George, Savannah, GA, Kathy (Timmy) Newton, Annie Zercher and Karen (James) Dorsey all of North Augusta; 19 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Porter, Justin Newton, DJ Dorsey, Keven Hair, Deven Johnson, Kyle Zercher and Andrew Zercher.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Asbell's honor to Victory Baptist Church, 620 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 30, 2019