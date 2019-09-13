|
Cecile Dougherty
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, September 12, 2019, Cecile Colley Dougherty, 67, beloved wife of Stephen Dougherty.
Cecile was a native of Augusta. Married for 47 years, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. She was the owner and operator of Dougherty Insurance Services. In addition to crafting in her spare time, Cecile sponsored and mentored many through various fellowships. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Including her husband, she is survived by her children: Erica Carr (Chris) and Sean Dougherty (Kim); grandchildren: Seth Dougherty, Noel Carr, Lorelai Carr, Kalie Jo Dougherty, Corin Carr, and Edison Carr; mother: Marie Langley; sister: Dorothy Colley; brothers: Peter Colley, Richard Colley (Kathy), James Colley (Julie), Harry Colley (Stacey); and many other loving family members. Cecile was preceded in death by her father: Henry E. Colley Sr.; brothers: Henry E. Colley Jr. and Anthony Colley; sister: Mary Stewart.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Vernon Knight celebrant. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 7312.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
