1/1
Celeste A. Cummings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celeste's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celeste A. Cummings
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Celeste Alia Cummings entered into rest on October 20, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden with Rev. Kenneth Cummings officiating. She is survived by her daughter, Jazzmine Carter, mother, Sheridan Cummings; brothers, Diallo(Dorothy) Cummings and Dexter Cummings; granddaughter, Navaysia Thompkins and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Cummings may be viewed on Monday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
My condolences to you and your family. My prayers are with you and your family.
Larisa Tolbert
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved