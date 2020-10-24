Celeste A. Cummings
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Celeste Alia Cummings entered into rest on October 20, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden with Rev. Kenneth Cummings officiating. She is survived by her daughter, Jazzmine Carter, mother, Sheridan Cummings; brothers, Diallo(Dorothy) Cummings and Dexter Cummings; granddaughter, Navaysia Thompkins and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Cummings may be viewed on Monday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
