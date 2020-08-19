1/
Celestia Raulerson "Celes" Weil
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celestia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celestia "Celes" Raulerson Weil
North Augusta, South Carolina—Celestia "Celes" Raulerson Weil, 77, entered into rest August 19, 2020. A private family service will be conducted Saturday at Posey Funeral Directors. Dr. T. Joseph Lusk officiating. Interment in Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery, Fleming, Georgia.
Mrs. Weil was a native of Allenhurst, Georgia, having made Hinesville, Georgia her childhood home. She was a 1961 graduate of Bradwell Institute where she was the class Salutatorian, and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Chemistry from Shorter College. Mrs. Weil received her master's degree in counseling from the University of Georgia and completed further graduate work in science at Georgia State University. She began her teaching career in Cobb County, Georgia before moving to Rockdale County where she taught chemistry and physics at Rockdale County and Heritage High Schools and was named Teacher of the Year three times. She went on to serve as a school counselor at Heritage and Tupelo High Schools in Mississippi. Mrs. Weil moved to North Augusta 13 years ago where she joined Grace United Methodist Church and found a loving group of friends in the Stillwell Sunday School Class, where she assisted in teaching for several years. She is pre-deceased in death by her parents, David and Alma Raulerson, Sr. and a brother, David Raulerson, Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Joseph H. Weil; a sister, Cheryl (Nolan) Wiggins, North Augusta; three nephews, Nolan (Ashley) Wiggins, Jr., Clayton (Kristy) Wiggins, Adam (Julie) Wiggins; sisters-in-law, LaMyra Raulerson, Lee Weil and Linda Weil; brothers-in-law, Steve Weil and Homer Duncan; and eleven great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/20/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved