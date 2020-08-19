Celestia "Celes" Raulerson Weil
North Augusta, South Carolina—Celestia "Celes" Raulerson Weil, 77, entered into rest August 19, 2020. A private family service will be conducted Saturday at Posey Funeral Directors. Dr. T. Joseph Lusk officiating. Interment in Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery, Fleming, Georgia.
Mrs. Weil was a native of Allenhurst, Georgia, having made Hinesville, Georgia her childhood home. She was a 1961 graduate of Bradwell Institute where she was the class Salutatorian, and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Chemistry from Shorter College. Mrs. Weil received her master's degree in counseling from the University of Georgia and completed further graduate work in science at Georgia State University. She began her teaching career in Cobb County, Georgia before moving to Rockdale County where she taught chemistry and physics at Rockdale County and Heritage High Schools and was named Teacher of the Year three times. She went on to serve as a school counselor at Heritage and Tupelo High Schools in Mississippi. Mrs. Weil moved to North Augusta 13 years ago where she joined Grace United Methodist Church and found a loving group of friends in the Stillwell Sunday School Class, where she assisted in teaching for several years. She is pre-deceased in death by her parents, David and Alma Raulerson, Sr. and a brother, David Raulerson, Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Joseph H. Weil; a sister, Cheryl (Nolan) Wiggins, North Augusta; three nephews, Nolan (Ashley) Wiggins, Jr., Clayton (Kristy) Wiggins, Adam (Julie) Wiggins; sisters-in-law, LaMyra Raulerson, Lee Weil and Linda Weil; brothers-in-law, Steve Weil and Homer Duncan; and eleven great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/20/2020