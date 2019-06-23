|
|
Celia Elizabeth Fuertes O'Brien, 82, entered into rest June 20, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.
Celia a native of Manhattan, NY, but has lived in the Augusta area for 17 and a half years, coming from Monroe, NY, she was a retired Educator and a member of Stevens Creek Church.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughters Jacqueline Griffin (Wayne), Maureen O'Brien Ruivo, sister Dolores Fuertes Quinn, six grandchildren Joshua, Jeremiah, Cassandra, Andrew, Juliana & Diana and three great grandchildren.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 23, 2019