Chad B. Claxton
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chad B. Claxton
Augusta, GA—Chad Butler Claxton, age 36, passed away peacefully at his home on June 2, 2020.
Chad was born in June of 1983 and was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Butler Claxton, infant brother, Blake Butler Claxton, grandparents, James L. Claxton, O'Dell B. Claxton, Luther O'Neil Butler, and Harriett Goldman Butler.
Survivors include his father, James "Jimmy" W. Claxton, grandmother, Charlotte Tuten Butler (O'Neil Butler), aunt, Sissy B. Claxton, special friend, Yolanda Sheppard, and other loving family members.
After finishing high school he attended Augusta Technical College. Chad was a lover of sports and in his younger years he excelled as a star athlete in baseball and swimming. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Paul Reviere officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907, or to a charity of one's choice.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved