Chad B. Claxton
Augusta, GA—Chad Butler Claxton, age 36, passed away peacefully at his home on June 2, 2020.
Chad was born in June of 1983 and was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Butler Claxton, infant brother, Blake Butler Claxton, grandparents, James L. Claxton, O'Dell B. Claxton, Luther O'Neil Butler, and Harriett Goldman Butler.
Survivors include his father, James "Jimmy" W. Claxton, grandmother, Charlotte Tuten Butler (O'Neil Butler), aunt, Sissy B. Claxton, special friend, Yolanda Sheppard, and other loving family members.
After finishing high school he attended Augusta Technical College. Chad was a lover of sports and in his younger years he excelled as a star athlete in baseball and swimming. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Paul Reviere officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907, or to a charity of one's choice.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.