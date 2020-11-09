Chad Hadden
Gibson, Georgia—Thomas Chad Hadden, 46, of Hobbs Rd., Gibson, GA entered into rest November 7, 2020.
Chad was a lifelong resident of Glascock County, Georgia and a 1992 graduate of Glascock County High School. He received an Associate's Degree from Abraham Baldwin College in Animal Science. Chad owned and operated CSRA Land and Real Estate where he spent many years developing real estate and housing. He was also co-owner and operator of Anthony Auto Sales in Thomson. Chad loved the outdoors, hunting, and cattle farming. He was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church. Chad was predeceased by his grandparents, Ralph and Blenda Hadden, Thomas Silas, Winona and O. W. Hodge.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Hadden; sons, Grant Hadden, Garrett Hadden; daughter, Macy Hadden; father, Ralph Hadden(Dianne): mother, Barbara Silas Hadden; brother, Doug Hadden(Kelly); niece, Halle Hadden, nephew, Huston Hadden; step brother, Chip Clark and step sister, Jennifer May.
A Celebration of Chad's Life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 10th with Rev. Gary Hadden officiating. The service will be held in the pasture adjacent to the residence of Chad and Stephanie Hadden, 6799 Hobbs Rd., Gibson, Georgia. The family would like to invite friends and family to the Hadden's shop following the service for a time of fellowship.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Chad Hadden.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/10/2020