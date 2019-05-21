|
|
Chad Hartfield, age 22, entered into rest on Friday, May 17, 2019 under the exemplary care of the Children's Hospital of Georgia at Augusta University Medical Center.
Chad fought numerous battles throughout his short life but he faced every day with a smile. He had an outgoing and infectious personality, and he loved to greet everyone with a kiss. To know Chad was to love him. Chad was born in Augusta and he was a 2018 graduate of Lakeside High School. Chad loved listening to music, watching game shows and old western TV shows. His favorite things to do were swimming and helping Dad in the kitchen.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lucious Hartfield. and great-grandmother Gladys Reid.
Chad is survived by his loving and devoted parents, Clint and Latina "Tina" Hartfield of Martinez; grandparents, Lawrence and Lucille Madison of Hephzibah, and Jessie Hartfield of Augusta; aunts and uncles, Tara Madison of Hephzibah, Ronald Madison (Olivia) of Birmingham, Alabama, Rodney Madison (Faleecia) of Grovetown, Kedrick Hartfield (Cynthia) of Macon, Jerome Hartfield (Cheryl) of Evans, Chris Hartfield of Lexington, South Carolina, and Jennifer Hartfield of Kennesaw; special great aunts, Arma Gerald (Herb) of Hephzibah, Melissa Wiley of Augusta; Lucy Ivey, Mamie McKie, and Josephine Sturgis, all of Augusta. and many more special aunts, uncles, and loving cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 P.M Friday at Platt's Funeral Home, 337 North Belair Road, Evans GA, 30809.
A celebration of Chad's life will take place at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Beulah Grove Baptist Church, 1434 Poplar Street, Augusta GA, 30901. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens. The Buddy Club from Lakeside High School will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be directed to the Children's Hospital of Georgia at 1446 Harper Street, BT 1844, Augusta, GA 30912 to benefit pediatric oncology.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 North Belair Road Evans
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 21 to May 22, 2019