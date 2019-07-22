|
Charlene Helms
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mrs. Charlene Helms, 96, who entered into rest July 17, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Rick Nevard officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church, 736 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary details, visit www.PoseyCares.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 24, 2019