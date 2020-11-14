1/1
Sergeant Charles Albert Greenaugh (Ret.)
Sergeant (Ret.) Charles A. Greenaugh
Augusta, GA—Sergeant (Retired) Charles Albert Greenaugh, affectionately known as "Big Daddy" and "Copper," a Korean and Vietnam War Veteran saluted for the last time at his residence Veterans Day, November 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Janie.
He leaves to continue his legacy, two sons, Dr. Kevin (Cheryle) and Daryl; four grandchildren, Jacinta (Ronald), Cianti(Eric), and C. Joy (George), and Giavanti(Ashley); eleven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, and a host of friends that became family.
Viewing Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Belle Terrace Presbyterian Church. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Livestreaming via Facebook WHMaysMortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Belle Terrace Presbyterian Church
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mount Olive Memorial Gardens
