Charles & Mary Pippin
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, May 8, 2020, Mr. Charles Augustus Pippin, Sr., 88, and his loving wife of 65 years, Mrs. Mary Joy Luckey Pippin, 87, entered into rest Monday, May 11, 2020.
Charles owned and operated Augusta Specialty Co. where he traveled extensively selling dry goods to stores. He served as Captain in the United States Army, graduated from Mercer University, and enjoyed fishing. Charles was a loving and devoted father.
Mary was in the last all girls graduating class at Tubman High School in 1950. She was a homemaker and a longtime teacher's aide at Westmont Elementary School. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
Family members include their sons, Charles A. Pippin, Jr. and Robert C. Pippin, and Mary's siblings, Grady Luckey (Kay) and Betty Edenfield. He is preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Frances Pippin; and brothers: Harry M. Pippin, Jr. and Ed Pippin, Sr. She is preceded in death by her parents: Judge Curtis and Irene Luckey; and brother: Judge Curtis Luckey, Jr.
The family would like to thank April and the ladies from There's No Place Like Home for all their care.
Services will be private with Rev. M. Gardner Pippin officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, P.O. Box 424053, Washington, DC 20042.
