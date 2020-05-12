The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Pippin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles and Mary Pippin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles and Mary Pippin Obituary
Charles & Mary Pippin
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, May 8, 2020, Mr. Charles Augustus Pippin, Sr., 88, and his loving wife of 65 years, Mrs. Mary Joy Luckey Pippin, 87, entered into rest Monday, May 11, 2020.
Charles owned and operated Augusta Specialty Co. where he traveled extensively selling dry goods to stores. He served as Captain in the United States Army, graduated from Mercer University, and enjoyed fishing. Charles was a loving and devoted father.
Mary was in the last all girls graduating class at Tubman High School in 1950. She was a homemaker and a longtime teacher's aide at Westmont Elementary School. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
Family members include their sons, Charles A. Pippin, Jr. and Robert C. Pippin, and Mary's siblings, Grady Luckey (Kay) and Betty Edenfield. He is preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Frances Pippin; and brothers: Harry M. Pippin, Jr. and Ed Pippin, Sr. She is preceded in death by her parents: Judge Curtis and Irene Luckey; and brother: Judge Curtis Luckey, Jr.
The family would like to thank April and the ladies from There's No Place Like Home for all their care.
Services will be private with Rev. M. Gardner Pippin officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, P.O. Box 424053, Washington, DC 20042.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now