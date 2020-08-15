Charles Barber Sr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Charles W. Barber, Sr.,72, entered into rest on August 11, 2020. A private memorial service will be announced at a later date. He was aloving husband, caring father, and dedicated grandfather. Charlie B, as he was affectionately called, dedicated his life to his family and friends. He proudly served our country in the Army for 22 years. He brought joy and laughter to everyone around him. He was preceded in death by both his parents, William and Mary Barber, brother, William Barber, and son, Charles W. Barber Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of over 42 years, Carey Barber; children, LaTasha Barber, Cornell Barber, Cyreetha Barber, and Cassandra Brown; siblings, Gregory (Audrey) Barber, Brenda Simonds, Alexandria Douglass, Lynn Barber and a host of loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
