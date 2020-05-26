|
|
Charles Barnes Pate, Jr.
Harlem, GA—Charles Barnes Pate, Jr., 90, loving husband of Jeanette Giddens Pate, entered into rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at University Hospital, Augusta, Ga.
In consideration of the current Coronavirus threat, the family will hold a private graveside service at 3:00 PM on Wednesday May 27, 2020, in Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, Ga., with the Reverend Larry Williams officiating with Military Honors.
Mr. Pate, a native of Augusta, was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Savannah River Site as a contractor with DuPont. At 77 years old, he married the love of his life, Jeanette, and they enjoyed 23 years wonderful years of marriage. To his family, he was affectionately known as "PaPa Charles". Ronnie said that he was extremely blessed to have two remarkable fathers in his lifetime. "PaPa Charles" was a member of the Columbia County Game and Fish Club and was of the Baptist faith. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanette Giddens Pate; a son, Ronnie Smith and his wife Lynn of Harlem; one brother, Silas Pate of St. Augustine, Fl; one sister, Vera Wills of Atlanta; three granddaughters, Brandy Clements and husband Jeremy, Kessler Davis and husband Seth and Savannah Davis and husband T.D.; three great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Knox and Copeland; two special friends, Charlie Paulos and David Brinkman; and many nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Barnes Pate, Sr. and Dewey Lee Pate; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Pate and Evelyn Marioni; and his beloved dog, Maggie.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 26, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020