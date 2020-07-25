Charles Barry Whitney, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Charles Barry Whitney, Jr., age 92, entered into rest on July 24, 2020. He was the loving husband to Laure Bailie Whitney.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Augusta where he was an Elder in the church.
Mr. Whitney was born in Augusta, Georgia. He was a graduate of The Academy of Richmond County, and received a Bachelor's degree from Bob Jones University. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Whitney was the President of the S.M. Whitney Company, Augusta Fertilizer Company, Whitney Grain Company and The Cotton Exchange of Augusta. He also served as the Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer of several restaurant companies located in North Carolina. Mr. Whitney also served as a director of Georgia Railroad and Banking Company.
Mr. Whitney also served as the Vice President of the Georgia Cotton Warehouse Association. He was a president of the Augusta Gideons Association and the Kiwanis Club of Uptown Augusta and Chairman of the Augusta Area Young Life Association.
He enjoyed spending time playing golf at the Augusta Country Club and was an avid baseball fan.
Family members in addition to his wife include his stepdaughter, Cynthia Johnston (Chris), and stepson Mark Hite (Leigh). Grandchildren include Laura Johnston, Whitney Johnston, Blanding Hite, and Taylor Hite.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 28, at 10:00 am at Magnolia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Presbyterian Church of Augusta, 642 Telfair St, Augusta, GA 30901 or the charity of your choice
