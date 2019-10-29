|
Charles Bragg
Martinez, Georgia—Charles "Bubba" Cecil Bragg, Jr., 47, entered into rest October 27, 2019, son of the late Charles C. Bragg, Sr.
Bubba a native of Augusta was born September 10, 1972.
He is survived by his mother Becky James Bragg (Ronnie Faircloth, Sr.) and preceded in death by his father and two sisters Rosie Bragg Eskew; Tracie Bragg Carmack.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Building Worship Center 2240 Bayvale Road Augusta, Ga., 30909 with Reverend Ronnie Faircloth, Jr., officiating.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
