Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Bragg


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Bragg Obituary
Charles Bragg
Martinez, Georgia—Charles "Bubba" Cecil Bragg, Jr., 47, entered into rest October 27, 2019, son of the late Charles C. Bragg, Sr.
Bubba a native of Augusta was born September 10, 1972.
He is survived by his mother Becky James Bragg (Ronnie Faircloth, Sr.) and preceded in death by his father and two sisters Rosie Bragg Eskew; Tracie Bragg Carmack.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Building Worship Center 2240 Bayvale Road Augusta, Ga., 30909 with Reverend Ronnie Faircloth, Jr., officiating.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/30/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now