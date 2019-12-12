Home

Charles "Charlie BoPete" Burley

Charles "Charlie BoPete" Burley
Harlem, GA—Charles "Charlie BoPete" Burley, Harlem, GA, 76, entered into eternal rest December 11, 2019, peacefully at home leaving to cherish his memory, a loving daughter, Bridgett Burley, 2 grandsons, Xavier Washington and Quentin Burley, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at New Holt Baptist Church, 210 Verdery St., Harlem, GA 30814 with the Funeral Service at 3PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Church. Interment: 2nd Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, South Bell Rd., Harlem, GA 30814. For further information call Martin Taylor Funeral Home at 706-556-0506.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 13, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
