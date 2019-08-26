|
|
Charles C. Carwell
Augusta, Georgia—On May 24, 1983 in Palestine, TX a beautiful baby boy was born to Charles R. Hall and Faye Gene Carwell whom they named Charles Cornelius Carwell affectionately known as "CC".
Charles attended and graduated from Palestine High School on June 1st 2001 in Palestine, TX
Shortly after graduating high school, Charles moved to Augusta, GA where he has resided the last 17 years. He met and began to date ShaDarrel E. Carwell in April of 2002 and they joined in holy matrimony on July 25, 2008. From this union one daughter was born. Daneshia A. Carwell and together they have reared a niece Tanija M. Carwell. Charles worked at MTU of America for the past 8 years.
On August 17, 2019, Charles C. Carwell departed this life. He was proceeded in death by his mother, grandparents, Cubbie Carwell Sr., Francie N. Carwell, Mary Hall, Charles C. Hall; 5 uncles, Cubbie Carwell Jr., Willie Carwell Sr., Charles E. Hall, Henry C. Hall, Bobby W. Hall) 5 aunts (Ossie Allen, Maurine Roberson, Cleo Hall, Lillian Hall, and Katherine Hall; and 2 cousins, Stephanie Micheaux and Stephanie Washington; and a very special niece Janell Carwell.
Left to cherish his loving memory is his loving and devoted wife ShaDarrel E. Carwell; daughter, Daneshia A. Carwell, and niece Tanija M. Carwell; his best friend and father, Charles R.Hall of Palestine, TX; and sister, Tanya Tripp of Augusta, GA; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1PM at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. The family receive friends at 11:30 AM until the service hour there at Elliott Sons Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019