Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Charles Calvin Kennedy, 69 , entered into rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Diane Kennedy; and his parents, Luther Calvin Kennedy and Mary Alpha Huffman. He is survived by his children, Christine Harbuck (Jamie), Christopher Kennedy (Tracey), Charlotte Kennedy, and Chase Kennedy (Robin); and 14 grandchildren.
The family will have a gathering for friends and family at 4pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Harbuck residence on 2089 Brown Rd, Hephzibah, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/7/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
7067930123
June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
