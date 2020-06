Charles Calvin KennedyHephzibah, GA—Mr. Charles Calvin Kennedy, 69 , entered into rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020.He is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Diane Kennedy; and his parents, Luther Calvin Kennedy and Mary Alpha Huffman. He is survived by his children, Christine Harbuck (Jamie), Christopher Kennedy (Tracey), Charlotte Kennedy, and Chase Kennedy (Robin); and 14 grandchildren.The family will have a gathering for friends and family at 4pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Harbuck residence on 2089 Brown Rd, Hephzibah, GA.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 6/7/2020