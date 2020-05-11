|
Charles Clifford Rosier, III
Augusta, GA—Mr. "Chuck" Rosier, 68, entered into rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his residence.
A private graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Chaplain Rick Boland officiating.
Mr. Rosier, a native and lifelong resident of Augusta, was the son of the late Charles "Cliff" Clifford Rosier, Jr. He was a part owner of the Carpet Mart and a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. Mr. Rosier, an exceptional man who loved his family deeply, was a wonderful son, husband, father, brother, father-in-law, uncle and "Papa Chuck" who was passionate about Alabama Football, the Beatles, music and reading.
In addition to his father Mr. Rosier was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jean "B.B." Rosier Deprati.
Survivors include the love of his life, Sue Sinclair Rosier; his mother, Virginia B. Rosier; brother and sister-in-law, Dwayne and Rita Rosier; brother-in-law, Genio Deprati; his three daughters, Brandi (Damon) Anderson, Jennifer Deakin, Trina (Chasen) Worthington and Tonia Story (who was his special daughter)
"Papa Chuck" has five grandchildren, Katelyn "Katie Bug" Deakin, Cassidy "Cassie Bell" Deakin, Georgia Anderson, Griffin Anderson and Hutton Anderson; a nephew, Michael Rosier; nieces, Julie (Josh) Bartlett and Melanie Rosier; and one great niece, Sophia Bartlett.
Honorary pallbearers will be, Chasen Worthington, Damon Anderson, Charles Stanley Bugg, Jay Carney, Greg Green, Larry Wesby and Michael Rosier.
If desired, the family requests memorials to the , 250 Williams St., NW, Atlanta, GA 30303 or to .
