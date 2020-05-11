Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rosier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Clifford Rosier III


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Clifford Rosier III Obituary
Charles Clifford Rosier, III
Augusta, GA—Mr. "Chuck" Rosier, 68, entered into rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his residence.
A private graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Chaplain Rick Boland officiating.
Mr. Rosier, a native and lifelong resident of Augusta, was the son of the late Charles "Cliff" Clifford Rosier, Jr. He was a part owner of the Carpet Mart and a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. Mr. Rosier, an exceptional man who loved his family deeply, was a wonderful son, husband, father, brother, father-in-law, uncle and "Papa Chuck" who was passionate about Alabama Football, the Beatles, music and reading.
In addition to his father Mr. Rosier was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jean "B.B." Rosier Deprati.
Survivors include the love of his life, Sue Sinclair Rosier; his mother, Virginia B. Rosier; brother and sister-in-law, Dwayne and Rita Rosier; brother-in-law, Genio Deprati; his three daughters, Brandi (Damon) Anderson, Jennifer Deakin, Trina (Chasen) Worthington and Tonia Story (who was his special daughter)
"Papa Chuck" has five grandchildren, Katelyn "Katie Bug" Deakin, Cassidy "Cassie Bell" Deakin, Georgia Anderson, Griffin Anderson and Hutton Anderson; a nephew, Michael Rosier; nieces, Julie (Josh) Bartlett and Melanie Rosier; and one great niece, Sophia Bartlett.
Honorary pallbearers will be, Chasen Worthington, Damon Anderson, Charles Stanley Bugg, Jay Carney, Greg Green, Larry Wesby and Michael Rosier.
If desired, the family requests memorials to the , 250 Williams St., NW, Atlanta, GA 30303 or to .
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/12/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -