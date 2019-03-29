|
Mr. Charles M. Cornelius, beloved husband of the late Maxine V. Cornelius, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Cornelius, son of the late L'Dean and Effie Cornelius, was born in Elkhart, Indiana on July 16, 1923. He attended Elkhart High School, where he met the love of his life, Maxine Williamson. In 1942 he joined the U. S. Marine Corps and proudly served his country for 26 years. He and Maxine married in 1945 and enjoyed 62 wonderful years together, traveling throughout the United States, including Hawaii. Wherever they went, they made many friends and were involved in various community and church activities.
After retiring from the Marine Corps in 1968, Mr. Cornelius went to work for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Engines Division of United Technologies. While employed by Pratt and Whitney, Mr. Cornelius served with naval aircraft units on aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean and Pacific. He also worked at Grumman Aircraft Factory on Long Island, New York, the Naval Aircraft Test Center at Patuxent River, Maryland, and the U. S. Navy Aircraft Overhaul in Norfolk, Virginia.
Mr. Cornelius is survived by his only son, Evert Dean Cornelius (Pauline Carol), sister, Barbara Ann Brown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 2:00 P.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Rev. Edward Rees, Pastor of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3551 Wheeler Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30909.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019