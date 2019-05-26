Mr. Charles "Danny" Daniel Inglett, Sr., age 70, beloved husband of Connie Dungan Inglett, entered into rest Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Danny was born in Augusta to the late James and Eula Barton Inglett. He had worked for the city of Augusta for 32 years in the Central Shop. After retiring from the city of Augusta, Danny worked for Herrington Park Health and Rehabilitation as the maintenance supervisor.



Danny was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by everyone including his sidekick Diesel.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Thomas L. King Funeral Home.



In addition to Danny's parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Baker and a brother, Leo Inglett.



In addition to Danny's wife, he is also survived by a daughter, Christy Fisburn (Matthew) of Augusta; a son, Daniel Inglett, Jr, (Alexia) of Cummings, GA; and a granddaughter, Brianna Lawrence, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will accept flowers, or if so desired, memorial donations may be made to Langley Bible Church, 2551 Augusta Road, Warrenville, SC 29851.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019