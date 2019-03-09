|
Mr. Charles Terence "Terry" Davis, 64, entered into rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1p.m. at Warren Baptist Church with Dr. David McKinley and Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road.
A complete obituary will appear in the paper on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Platt's Funeral Home, 337 North Belair Road, Evans, GA 30809.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019