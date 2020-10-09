Charles E. Brown Jr.
Seacrest Beach, FL —Charles E. (Ed) Brown Jr. passed peacefully at his home in Seacrest Beach with his loving wife of 31 years, Amy, at his side.
Ed was born in Wilmington, NC, but he spent his school years in Augusta, GA, graduating from the Academy of Richmond County in 1959. He attended the University of South Carolina on a Naval ROTC Scholarship and graduated with a BS in Economics in 1963.
Following graduation, Ed was commissioned into the Navy and assigned to flight school. He served aboard the USS Wasp, flying anti-submarine missions. After leaving the Navy, Ed entered graduate school at UGA where he earned his MBA and progressed thru a fruitful marketing and advertising career.
In 1995, along with two good friends, Chuck Bazemore and Jim McDonald, Ed opened a successful marketing firm, The Atlantis Group, in Atlanta and eventually retired to Florida in 2007.
When Ed and Amy moved to the sunshine state, he spent many hours enjoying golf and community service in the Panama City Beach area. There they hosted visits from their wonderful children, grandchildren, family and friends, all of whom he loved dearly.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Katharine Brown and Charles E. Brown Sr and his son, Charles E. Brown III. He is survived by his wife, Amy Konsin Brown; three daughters, Teryl Worster (Erich), of Gainesville, GA; Lara Mealor (Randy), of Flowery Branch, GA; Lily Darby, of Fort Myers, FL; and step-son Dan Banks (Allyson), of Fort Myers, FL; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and sister, Vicki Starnes (Don), of Arlington, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at The Wild Heron Boat House Pavilion, 1110 Prospect Promenade, Panama City Beach, Florida, 32413 on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Mike Young officiating. The interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the Chapel at the Beach, (chapelatthebeach.org
), PO Box 611041, Rosemary Beach, FL 32461.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 11, 2020