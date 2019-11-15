Home

MSG Charles E. Bryant

MSG Charles E. Bryant Obituary
MSG Charles E. Bryant
Augusta, GA—Come join family and friends to celebrate the Life of MSG Charles E. Bryant, 87, who entered into rest Nov 12, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Walker Memorial Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving sister Annie M. Tunley of Evansville, IN, God-daughter LaRonda Primus of Augusta, GA Jaeda Gaines of Augusta, Ga, and long time devoted friend Joy Nixon of Augusta, Ga.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 16, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019
