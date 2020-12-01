Charles E. Kelly
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Charles E. Kelly entered into rest on November 24, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Walker Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Gloria W. Kelly; daughters, Mashonda (Gybrille) Jackson, Latoscha (Robert) Harris, and Katrina Kelly; son, Charles E. Kelly, II. sisters; Betty Sturgis, Iris (Donald) Dorsey, brother-in-law, Charles Hawes, sisters-in-law Rita and Ruthie Kelly; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and special friends. Mr. Kelly may viewed on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta,
