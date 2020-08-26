Charles E. Smiley, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Charles Edward Smiley, Sr., 82, husband of Linda N. Smiley, entered into rest on Monday, August 24, 2020.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Robert Hookness officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors accorded by Jesse C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post 71. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The service may be viewed in real time via Livestream by using the following link: https://livestream.com/rowlandford/events/9275144
.
Mr. Smiley was born in Augusta, GA and, at the age of three, his family moved to Memphis. He grew up and was educated in Memphis ultimately graduating from Memphis State. He returned to North Augusta in 1963. Charles was an avid runner in his younger days, competing in many triathlons and 5K races. He coached little league for many years and was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. A long time member of Post 71, Charles was the former Post Commander and was instrumental in the creation of the Ceremonial Corps.
Additional survivors include his daughter, Lisa Smiley Harris (Glenn); his son, Charles Edward "Ed" Smiley, Jr. (Lizbeth); four grandchildren, Summer Williams (Evan), Will Harris (Southern), Erin Smiley, and Eric Smiley; two great grandchildren, Sierra Williams and Berkley Harris.
Memorials may be made to the Jesse C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post 71 PO Box 6036, North Augusta, SC 29861.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/27/2020