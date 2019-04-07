Mr. Charles Earl Bollinger, age 91, entered into rest to be with Jesus on April 2, 2019. Born March 14, 1928 in Hillside, Pennsylvania and resided in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and Augusta, Georgia.Charles proudly served his country in both the U.S. Navy and Army and served in World At II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War. After several years of serving his country, he worked for the Castle Company and at the Medical College of Georgia before his retirement.



Mr. Bollinger enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, baseball, Nascar, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with his family-especially coloring with his great granddaughter Ava. He was a member at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.



Mr. Bollinger was preceded in death by his parents, Olive and Victor E. Kopper and his beloved ex-wife Elizabeth "Betty" Bollinger.



He is survived by his daughters, Janice Smith , her husband Curby Lee Smith, Jr. and Erleen Sapp Davis; his sister-in-law, Anna Marie



Sowerbrower; 3 grandchildren, Zach Sapp, Josh Sapp and spouse, Chelsi Sapp, and Leeanne Smith Usry; and 2 great grandchildren, Ava Usry and Paisley Sapp.



The family would like to offer special thanks to Curby Lee Smith,



Jr., Rick Davis, Marie Powell, and the VA Nursing Home "Blue Goose"; especially the 5th floor staff for all their help, kindness, and loving care given to our father.



The family requests that any donation be made to the .



The family will hold a private memorial service and thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com.









