Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Charles Edward Adams Jr.

Charles Edward Adams Jr. Obituary
Charles Edward Adams, Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—Charles Edward Adams, Jr., 74, husband of 52 years to Edda Fiaschi Adams, entered into rest on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the VA Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., in the Hephzibah-Vance Cemetery.
He was born in Streator, IL to the late Charles and Mabel Laffey Adams, Sr.. He retired from the US Army after 21 years, serving in Vietnam and many other locations around the world.
Other survivors include his son, Riccardo Adams, Sr. and his wife Donna; grandson, Riccardo Adams, Jr.; brother, Terry Adams and his wife Lorena and his sister, Mary Ann Adams.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/21/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020
