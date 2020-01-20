|
Charles Edward Adams, Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—Charles Edward Adams, Jr., 74, husband of 52 years to Edda Fiaschi Adams, entered into rest on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the VA Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., in the Hephzibah-Vance Cemetery.
He was born in Streator, IL to the late Charles and Mabel Laffey Adams, Sr.. He retired from the US Army after 21 years, serving in Vietnam and many other locations around the world.
Other survivors include his son, Riccardo Adams, Sr. and his wife Donna; grandson, Riccardo Adams, Jr.; brother, Terry Adams and his wife Lorena and his sister, Mary Ann Adams.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020