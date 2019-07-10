|
Charles E. Arrington, 72, beloved husband of Deborah Arrington, entered into rest on Sunday, July 8, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors this Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. with the Reverend Douglas Hood officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Arrington was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta, he was of the Pentecostal faith, and he was the son of the late Claude and Mary Sellars Arrington. He had worked at Sibley Mill and most recently at University Hospital in the SPD. Mr. Arrington was a fun loving person who made people laugh, who loved his family and was a devoted husband, father and brother.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sister and seven brothers.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his children, Bobby Hood (Crystal) and Donna Mantooth (Charlie); his loving canine companion, "Snickers"; a brother, David Arrington; seven grandchildren, Shannon Anderson, Cody Mantooth, Nathan Mantooth, Jonathan Hood, Jenna Hood, Preston Hood and Andrew Reel; four great grandchildren; and extended family, Ronald and Cheryl Lowe and children.
If desired, the family suggests memorials to the Hands of Grace Hospice, 119 Davis Road, Ste. 6A, Augusta, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019