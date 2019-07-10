Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Arrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Arrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Arrington Obituary
Charles E. Arrington, 72, beloved husband of Deborah Arrington, entered into rest on Sunday, July 8, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors this Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. with the Reverend Douglas Hood officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mr. Arrington was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta, he was of the Pentecostal faith, and he was the son of the late Claude and Mary Sellars Arrington. He had worked at Sibley Mill and most recently at University Hospital in the SPD. Mr. Arrington was a fun loving person who made people laugh, who loved his family and was a devoted husband, father and brother.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sister and seven brothers.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his children, Bobby Hood (Crystal) and Donna Mantooth (Charlie); his loving canine companion, "Snickers"; a brother, David Arrington; seven grandchildren, Shannon Anderson, Cody Mantooth, Nathan Mantooth, Jonathan Hood, Jenna Hood, Preston Hood and Andrew Reel; four great grandchildren; and extended family, Ronald and Cheryl Lowe and children.

If desired, the family suggests memorials to the Hands of Grace Hospice, 119 Davis Road, Ste. 6A, Augusta, GA 30907.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now