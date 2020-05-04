|
|
Charles Edward Horne, Sr.
Grovetown, GA— Charles Edward Horne, Sr., 83, entered into rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital.
Private funeral services will be held.
Mr. Horne was born in Augusta, GA to the late Jesse and Mabel Cates Horne. He was a US Army Vietnam veteran and was a member of Mize Memorial United Methodist Church. He was an entrepreneur and loved to stay busy.
He was preceded in death by his son Steven Horne.
Survivors include his sons, Charles E. Horne, Jr., and Michael Horne; daughter, Marina Wentz; sister, Pearl Roberts; 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/05/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2020