Charles Lee
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
Charles Edward Lee Jr.


1948 - 2019
Charles Edward Lee Jr. Obituary
Mr. Charles Edward Lee, Jr.
Adairsville, GA—Mr. Charles Edward "Chuck" Lee, Jr., age 71, of Adairsville, GA, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at a healthcare facility in Rome, GA.
Mr. Lee was born in Augusta, GA on January 29, 1948, to the late Charles Edward Lee, Sr. and the late Dorothy Wooten Lee. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Lee and Greg Lee. Mr. Lee was a retired branch manager of United Rentals. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Bailey Lee, Adairsville, GA, to whom he was married on December 20, 1969; a son, Charles Edward Lee, III (Melanie), Braselton, GA; two grandchildren, Kennedy and Peyton Lee, Braselton; two brothers, Michael D. "Mike" Lee, (Julie), Hephzibah, GA, and Ricky Lee (Cheryl), Adairsville; sister-in-law, Frances Dranikoski (Drano), Conyers, GA; nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Lee will be cremated and a private memorial service will follow on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/13/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019
