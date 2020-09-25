1/1
Charles Edward Norton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Norton
Hephzibah, GA. —Mr. Charles E. Norton, the husband of Mrs. Veronica Norton for thirty nine years, was called from labor to reward on Sunday, September 20th. "Servant of God Well Done," Charles also served in the United States Army for twenty years and the Richmond County Sheriff Department for twenty two years.
His memories will continue to be cherished in the hearts of his loving wife, Veronica and four beautiful children; Deric, Eric, Aislinn and Alisha; grandchildren, sisters and a host of other relatives, church family and loving friends.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 29th, at Kinsey & Walton. Interment will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery with full honors. Masks are required for the services. Visitation, Monday the 28th from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved