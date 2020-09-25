Charles Edward Norton
Hephzibah, GA. —Mr. Charles E. Norton, the husband of Mrs. Veronica Norton for thirty nine years, was called from labor to reward on Sunday, September 20th. "Servant of God Well Done," Charles also served in the United States Army for twenty years and the Richmond County Sheriff Department for twenty two years.
His memories will continue to be cherished in the hearts of his loving wife, Veronica and four beautiful children; Deric, Eric, Aislinn and Alisha; grandchildren, sisters and a host of other relatives, church family and loving friends.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 29th, at Kinsey & Walton. Interment will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery with full honors. Masks are required for the services. Visitation, Monday the 28th from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
