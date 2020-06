Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles "Chuck" Edward Springfield ,

Augusta , GA, died 6/14/2020. Funeral information: Friday, June 19, 2020, 3:00pm, Stevens Creek Church, 600 Stevens Creek Road, Augusta, GA 30907.



