Charles "Dickey" English

Charles "Dickey" English Obituary
Mr. Charles Eugene "Dickey" English III, 65, entered into rest on Monday, May 27, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Lowe Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. English was a life long resident of Warrenton and was a retired truck driver with EZ-GO. He was preceded in death by his father Mr. Charles E. English II and his sister, Vickey Ann Holley.

Survivors include his mother, Mrs. Betty Sue English, his sons, Brad (Jamie) English, Brent (Angel) English, his grandchildren, Hannah English, Kendall English, Walker English, Dylan English, Chesney English and his brother Mickey English.

In Liue of flowers donations maybe made to the American Heart Assocation.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 30, 2019
