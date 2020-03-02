The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
St. John United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Moon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. "Chuck" Moon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles F. "Chuck" Moon Obituary
Charles F. "Chuck" Moon
Augusta, GA—Monday, March 2, 2020, Mr. Charles Frederick Moon III, 77, died peacefully.
Chuck proudly served the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church and has been a minister for 50 years. Rev. Moon attended University of Southern Mississippi, Emory University, and Candler School of Theology. He was ordained Deacon in 1967 and Elder in 1969. He was active in music in his early career as a Coral Conductor and Soloist. He was a lifelong student of the scriptures.
Family members include his wife: Becky Moon; son: Brian A. Moon (Ashley); grandson: William Brian Moon; granddaughter: Emily Guerena; sister: Mary Eternod (Wayne); and nieces: Alicia Jenkins (Mike), Kimberly Jenkins (Anthony), and Katherine Jenkins; and nephew: Christopher Jenkins.
A memorial service will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John United Methodist Church with Rev. Jody Alderman and Rev. Allan Tarr officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hale House Foundation, 402 Walker St., Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/04/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now