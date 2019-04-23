Mr. Charles Francis Wells, age 89, beloved husband of Bettie Scholtz Wells for almost 65 years, entered into rest Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Mr. Wells was born in Highland Park, MI to the late Richard and Annie Stephenson Wells. He served in the National Guard and later retired from United Greenfield, Inc..



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Grovetown, GA, with Father Mike Ingram celebrant.



In addition to Mr. Well's parents, he is also preceded in death by a son, Gregory Alan Wells.



In addition to wife, Mr. Wells is also survived by three sons, Ken Wells and his wife, Karen, of Easley, SC, David Wells and his wife Kay, of Slidell, LA, and Kevin Wells and his wife, Stacie, of Grovetown, GA; a daughter, Ann Powell and her husband, Keith, of Canmer, KY; a sister, Annie Katherine Getschman of Birmingham, MI; 11 grandchildren, Zachary, Lindsey, Josh, Kaylin, Taylor, Ashley, Ryan, Alex,Connor, Margaret, and Hope; a great grandson, Weston; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church.



There will be a luncheon served following the Mass at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the of Augusta, 106 S R P Drive, Evans, Georgia 30809.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary