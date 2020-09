Charles Frederick Byrd, Jr.Hendersonville, NC —Charles Frederick Byrd, Jr., 84, of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Carolina Village Medical Center following a period of declining health.A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church with Reverend Rob McClelland officiating.Online condolences may be offered, and full obituary may be viewed, by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - September 29, 2020